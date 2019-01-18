202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:25 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 12:00 am 01/18/2019 12:00am
Share

Reports: Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations

Wendy Williams to take health-related break from TV show

Dior pulls the stars in conveyor-belt menswear show in Paris

Noomi Rapace explores the female bodyguard life in ‘Close’

Met Opera offers free tickets to federal employees

James Blake, music’s most requested collaborator, opens up

Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks

Ronnie Milsap returned to his iconic studio for duets album

Correction: Obit-Mary Oliver story

Man accused of threat linked to R Kelly turns self in

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500