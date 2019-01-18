AP Top Entertainment News at 6:25 p.m. EST

Reports: Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations Wendy Williams to take health-related break from TV show Dior pulls the stars in conveyor-belt menswear show in Paris Noomi Rapace explores the female bodyguard life…
Reports: Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations
Wendy Williams to take health-related break from TV show
Dior pulls the stars in conveyor-belt menswear show in Paris
Noomi Rapace explores the female bodyguard life in ‘Close’
Met Opera offers free tickets to federal employees
James Blake, music’s most requested collaborator, opens up
Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks
Ronnie Milsap returned to his iconic studio for duets album
Correction: Obit-Mary Oliver story
Man accused of threat linked to R Kelly turns self in
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.