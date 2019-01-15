AP Top Entertainment News at 10:55 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 12:00 am 01/15/2019 12:00am
Satisfaction: Rolling Stones to headline 50th Jazz Fest

Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray to reunite for ‘On the Rocks’

Jason Reitman to direct Ghostbusters sequel for summer 2020

Football rules ratings, but ‘Big Bang Theory’ energized

Netflix renews ‘Grace and Frankie’ ahead of season 5 debut

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand jumps into 2020 presidential race

Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business

Alicia Keys to host Grammy Awards next month

Effervescent ‘Hello, Dolly!’ icon Carol Channing mourned

Celebs, athletes give ‘Dragon Ball’ pop culture super status

Entertainment News
