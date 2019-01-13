AP Top Entertainment News at 11:34 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press January 13, 2019 12:00 am 01/13/2019 12:00am
‘Roma’ tops Critics’ Choice Awards; a tie for Gaga and Close

Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards

‘Game of Thrones’ final season to debut on April 14

Beautiful! Carole King shows up as herself in Broadway bio

Big Boi, Travis Scott to join Maroon 5 in Super Bowl show

Shirley Boone, wife of Pat Boone and philanthropist, dies

Kevin Hart’s ‘The Upside’ unseats ‘Aquaman’ in $19.6M debut

2019 Songwriters Hall class: Missy, Cat Stevens, John Prine

NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement

Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly

Entertainment News
