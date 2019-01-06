202.5
By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 12:00 am 01/06/2019 12:00am
Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’ poised to dominate Golden Globes

Golden Globes another sign of value of Asian inclusion

Kevin Hart says he’s considering Oscar hosting gig again

Film critics choose ‘The Rider’ as best picture of 2018

Brother of JonBenet Ramsey reaches settlement with CBS

From Cooper to Coogler, AFI Awards brought out the stars

‘Black Panther,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ snag PGA nominations

Netflix and chill no more – streaming is getting complicated

What to watch for at this Sunday’s Golden Globes

Britney Spears puts Vegas shows on hold due to dad’s health

