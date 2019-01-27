AP Top Entertainment News at 11:20 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 12:00 am 01/27/2019 12:00am
‘Black Panther’ wins top honor at SAG Awards, ‘Maisel’ soars

Brokaw says he feels terrible commentary offended Hispanics

Memorable SAG Award moments you didn’t see on television

Alda gets emotional on acting in SAG life-achievement speech

‘Babadook’ director grapples with divisive follow-up

The complete list of winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards

‘Glass’ is No. 1 again, McConaughey’s ‘Serenity’ flops

Actor in Fox’s ‘Rent’ is injured and the show wasn’t live

Wayne Newton celebrates 60 years in Las Vegas with new show

Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp to appear in live ‘Rent’ show

