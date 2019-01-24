202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:05 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 12:00 am 01/24/2019 12:00am
Share

Sundance is homecoming for Julianne Moore and husband

Ron Howard to make doc about town devastated by wildfires

Bryan Singer keeps directing gig following allegations

Lawyer: Chris Brown accuser under ‘psychological pressure”

Redford says he’s ready for smaller onstage role at Sundance

Some call Greta Van Fleet the saviors of rock. But not them.

Singapore to reduce military training after actor’s death

Film Review: ‘Serenity’ now? No thank you

Lebanon’s star filmmaker makes Oscars history with her nom

New novel coming in April from “Fifty Shades” author

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500