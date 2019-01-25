202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:22 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 12:00 am 01/25/2019 12:00am
Share

’13 Reasons Why’ author sues over harassment claims

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Film on Breslin and Hamill shows perils of local journalism

Judge approves changes to Weinstein’s legal team

Rapper Nelly seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging sex assault

Entertainers address social injustice issues at Super Bowl

For 25 years, the SAG Awards have been ‘the actors’ party’

Study says number of female filmmakers at Sundance improving

Coroner: Model and actress Kim Porter died from pneumonia

Taking tune from “The Office,” man helps save woman’s life

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500