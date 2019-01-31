AP Top Entertainment News at 11:55 p.m. EST

‘Jane the Virgin’ creator says finale should bring closure Bryan Cranston to star in New Orleans-set TV legal thriller Luis Fonsi releases his 1st album in post-‘Despacito’ era ‘Empire’ actor’s family calls for justice in…
‘Jane the Virgin’ creator says finale should bring closure
Bryan Cranston to star in New Orleans-set TV legal thriller
Luis Fonsi releases his 1st album in post-‘Despacito’ era
‘Empire’ actor’s family calls for justice in Chicago attack
Trump says State of Union address to stress ‘unity’
Bill Cosby victim settles defamation suit with ex-prosecutor
‘Jane the Virgin’ creator sees tears, closure for show’s end
Cardi B makes court appearance for strip club melee
Lil Jon supports Maroon 5 canceling halftime press event
Review: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ a gloriously gory art-world satire
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.