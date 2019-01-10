AP Top Entertainment News at 7:42 p.m. EST

Jackson allegations and fight over them return with new film Jose Feliciano, Bad Bunny are ‘Tonight’ Puerto Rico guests Aretha Franklin biopic moves ahead with director and writer Documentary puts new attention on R. Kelly…
Jackson allegations and fight over them return with new film
Jose Feliciano, Bad Bunny are ‘Tonight’ Puerto Rico guests
Aretha Franklin biopic moves ahead with director and writer
Documentary puts new attention on R. Kelly sex allegations
Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
Star of the upcoming “The Sopranos” prequel reveals details
R. Kelly’s streams increase after docu-series alleges abuse
Seattle TV editor fired after Trump video appears altered
Flexin’ in her Complexion: Bullied girl a messenger of hope
Judge dismisses part of Judd lawsuit against Weinstein
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.