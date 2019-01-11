202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:24 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 12:00 am 01/11/2019 12:00am
Share

NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement

Lawyer: R. Kelly denies all sexual misconduct allegations

Hamilton’s star reprising role in Puerto Rico to raise funds

TV station backs off accusation that CNN played politics

‘Roma’ actresses drew on personal lives for inspiration

’90 Day Fiance’ figure accused of attacking husband in Vegas

‘Green Book’ writer apologizes for old tweet about Muslims

Half-brother of Meghan Markle arrested on DUI charge

Former Times editor not happy with reporters’ cable punditry

Keyboardist Geraci leads Blues Music Awards nods with 6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500