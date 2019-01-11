AP Top Entertainment News at 11:24 p.m. EST

NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement Lawyer: R. Kelly denies all sexual misconduct allegations Hamilton’s star reprising role in Puerto Rico to raise funds TV station backs off accusation that CNN played politics ‘Roma’…
NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement
Lawyer: R. Kelly denies all sexual misconduct allegations
Hamilton’s star reprising role in Puerto Rico to raise funds
TV station backs off accusation that CNN played politics
‘Roma’ actresses drew on personal lives for inspiration
’90 Day Fiance’ figure accused of attacking husband in Vegas
‘Green Book’ writer apologizes for old tweet about Muslims
Half-brother of Meghan Markle arrested on DUI charge
Former Times editor not happy with reporters’ cable punditry
Keyboardist Geraci leads Blues Music Awards nods with 6
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.