202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:20 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 12:00 am 01/02/2019 12:00am
Share

California inmate takes unlikely path to freedom: Podcasting

Hello, 2019: Revelry and reflection greet new year

130th Rose Parade boasts floral floats, singer Chaka Khan

Fireworks, superstars ring in the new year in Las Vegas

German-Jewish author Edgar Hilsenrath dies at 92

Louis C.K. mocks Parkland students in audio of stand-up set

Ricky Martin and husband welcome baby girl

Uffizi asks to Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis

Times Square crowd braves rain to bid wet welcome to 2019

Judge denies Kevin Spacey’s request to skip court appearance

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500