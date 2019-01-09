202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:54 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 9, 2019 12:00 am 01/09/2019 12:00am
Share

‘Green Book’ director: ‘I was an idiot’ for genital-flashing

Sundance adds documentary about Michael Jackson accusers

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sing-along versions coming to theaters

Nielsen says 35 million people watched Trump speech

Ousted Pixar chief John Lasseter to head Skydance Animation

Kevin Hart says he won’t be hosting Academy Awards

Stan Lee’s devoted fans can mourn him at Hollywood memorial

Cardi B leads iHeartRadio Awards with 13 nods, Drake has 8

At NBRs, Hollywood’s award season clashes with Trump address

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife divorcing after 25 years

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500