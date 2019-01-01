202.5
AP Top Entertainment News at 2:47 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 1, 2019 12:00 am 01/01/2019 12:00am
Louis C.K. mocks Parkland students in audio of stand-up set

Ricky Martin and husband welcome baby girl

Hello, 2019: Revelry, reflection as world greets new year

Times Square crowd braves rain to bid wet welcome to 2019

Judge denies Kevin Spacey’s request to skip court appearance

With Dr. Dre behind him, Anderson .Paak is feeling epic

‘Aquaman’ still rules, and others see a post-Christmas bump

Rooms near 50th anniversary Woodstock venue are a hot ticket

Verizon reaches deal to continue carrying Disney channels

South Africa’s Zuma will head to recording studio in 2019

