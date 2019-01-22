202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:44 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 12:00 am 01/22/2019 12:00am
Share

Russell Baker, author and NY Times columnist is dead at 93

Chinese model in derided Dolce & Gabbana ads apologizes

Oscar nods honor ‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Black Panther’

Singer Chris Brown released in Paris after rape complaint

Fox News host, family survive car crash in Montana

Netflix joins MPAA lobbying group, its 1st streaming member

Spike Lee likes his Oscar odds with ‘BlackKkKlansman’

‘Black Panther’ makes Oscar history with best picture nod

Oscar nominations skip Cooper for director, Mr. Rogers doc

‘Roma,’ ‘Cold War’ among foreign-language Oscar nominees

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500