AP Top Entertainment News at 11:44 p.m. EST

Russell Baker, author and NY Times columnist is dead at 93 Chinese model in derided Dolce & Gabbana ads apologizes Oscar nods honor ‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Black Panther’ Singer Chris Brown released in Paris after…
Russell Baker, author and NY Times columnist is dead at 93
Chinese model in derided Dolce & Gabbana ads apologizes
Oscar nods honor ‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Black Panther’
Singer Chris Brown released in Paris after rape complaint
Fox News host, family survive car crash in Montana
Netflix joins MPAA lobbying group, its 1st streaming member
Spike Lee likes his Oscar odds with ‘BlackKkKlansman’
‘Black Panther’ makes Oscar history with best picture nod
Oscar nominations skip Cooper for director, Mr. Rogers doc
‘Roma,’ ‘Cold War’ among foreign-language Oscar nominees
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.