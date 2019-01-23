AP Top Entertainment News at 11:05 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 12:00 am 01/23/2019 12:00am
SAG honoree Alan Alda keeps using acting to make an impact

Bryan Singer faces allegations of sexual assault with minors

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy, Jacob Bryan

Jimmy Page’s dragon guitar reborn after 50 years on ice

Alec Baldwin taking anger class in parking dispute plea deal

Weinstein hires pack of new lawyers for NY rape case

Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang dies from military injuries

BlocBoy JB sues video game ‘Fortnite’ over ‘Shoot’ dance

Overtime games help NFL ratings beat last year

Meek Mill, Jay-Z and sports owners back justice reforms

