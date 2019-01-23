AP Top Entertainment News at 11:05 p.m. EST

SAG honoree Alan Alda keeps using acting to make an impact Bryan Singer faces allegations of sexual assault with minors Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy, Jacob Bryan Jimmy Page’s dragon guitar reborn after…
SAG honoree Alan Alda keeps using acting to make an impact
Bryan Singer faces allegations of sexual assault with minors
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy, Jacob Bryan
Jimmy Page’s dragon guitar reborn after 50 years on ice
Alec Baldwin taking anger class in parking dispute plea deal
Weinstein hires pack of new lawyers for NY rape case
Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang dies from military injuries
BlocBoy JB sues video game ‘Fortnite’ over ‘Shoot’ dance
Overtime games help NFL ratings beat last year
Meek Mill, Jay-Z and sports owners back justice reforms
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.