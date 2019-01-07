AP Top Entertainment News at 9:41 p.m. EST

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to groping young man at bar Review: ‘The Upside’ is a cliche-ridden, exploitative mess Trump to take over airwaves, and Democrats demand equal time Ratings dip to 18.6M for Golden…
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to groping young man at bar
Review: ‘The Upside’ is a cliche-ridden, exploitative mess
Trump to take over airwaves, and Democrats demand equal time
Ratings dip to 18.6M for Golden Globes despite NFL lead-in
Top court won’t hear de Havilland’s case about TV miniseries
After a tame Globes, is a less-charged awards season ahead?
‘RBG,’ ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ get directors guild noms
Broadway actors’ union strikes over developmental labs
‘Black Panther,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ get Writers Guild noms
One more sign K-Pop is here to stay, a contract with Mattel
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.