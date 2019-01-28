AP Top Entertainment News at 6:20 p.m. EST

Before it hits Netflix, Sundance previews ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ gives Jillian Bell the spotlight Sundance: An ode to Springsteen in ‘Blinded by the Light’ Ahead of Oscars, ‘Black Panther’ to return to…
Before it hits Netflix, Sundance previews ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’
‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ gives Jillian Bell the spotlight
Sundance: An ode to Springsteen in ‘Blinded by the Light’
Ahead of Oscars, ‘Black Panther’ to return to theaters again
Henson and Badu say comments on R. Kelly misrepresented
Could ‘Alita’ be Hollywood’s breakthrough manga movie?
Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial
Michael Jackson family condemns new documentary on accusers
Roseanne Barr says show canceled over her support for Israel
El Chapo tells judge he won’t testify at US trial
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.