202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:26 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 12:00 am 01/16/2019 12:00am
Share

Bob Costas exiting longtime home at NBC Sports

Carell, ‘Office’ producers reteam for ‘Space Force’ comedy

Grammy-nominated album shines light on transgender pioneer

Colorism reveals many shades of prejudice in Hollywood

Harmony Korine’s latest, Beto O’Rourke doc to debut at SXSW

Colbert, Maddow are coveted slots for presidential wanna-bes

TV journalist Chris Hansen accused of bouncing checks

Keith Richards reissuing 1988 solo debut ‘Talk Is Cheap’

Givenchy designer puts on debut menswear show in Paris

Theft of church painting puzzles Belgian police

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500