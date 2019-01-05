202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:09 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 5, 2019 12:00 am 01/05/2019 12:00am
Share

Kevin Hart says he’s considering Oscar hosting gig again

Brother of JonBenet Ramsey reaches settlement with CBS

From Cooper to Coogler, AFI Awards brought out the stars

‘Black Panther,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ snag PGA nominations

Netflix and chill no more – streaming is getting complicated

What to watch for at this Sunday’s Golden Globes

Britney Spears puts Vegas shows on hold due to dad’s health

Hollywood kicks off 2019 awards season in Palm Springs

An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time’s Up Globes

NAACP Image Awards to televise live from Dolby Theatre

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500