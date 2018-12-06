WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended December 2nd. FICTION 1. “The Meltdown (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 13)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books) 2. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 3. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R.…

Best-Selling Books Week Ended December 2nd.

FICTION

1. “The Meltdown (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 13)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

4. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-the Original Screenplay” by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

6. “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

7. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “Long Road to Mercy (Atlee Pine)” by David Baldaaci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Comfort Food Shortcuts” by David Venable (Ballantine)

3. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

6. “Elf on the Shelf” (Aabersold/CCA and B LLC)

7. “Whose Boat is This Boat?” by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Killing the SS” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

9. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

10. “The Happy Cookbook” by Steve and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Her Final Confession” by Lisa Regan (Lisa Regan)

5. “Fatal Invasion” by Marie Force (HQN)

6. “Tom Clancy Oath of Office” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Past Tense” by Lee child (Transworld Digital)

8. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Anchor Books)

9. “Hidden Star’ by Nora Roberts (Silhouette Special Releases)

10. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper Paperbacks)

4. “The Life Changing Magic…” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press)

5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “The Indifferent Stars Above” by Daniel James Brown (William Morrow)

8. “Emotional Intelligence 2.0” by Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves (Talentsmart)

9. “The Gene” by Siddartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

10. “Deep Work” by Cal Newport (Grand Central Publishing)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

