The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 16, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

2. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins – 9781544512266 – (Lioncrest Publishing)

3. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Six Years by Harlan Coben – 9781101611029 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250130938 – (St. Martin’s Press)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538761557 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Past Tense by Lee Child – 9780399593529 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Twisted Prey by John Sandford – 9780735217362 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

