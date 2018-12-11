The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 9, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown) 2. The…
iBook charts for week ending December 9, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)
2. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts – 9781250123022 – (St. Martin’s Press)
4. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538761557 – (Grand Central Publishing)
5. Past Tense by Lee Child – 9780399593529 – (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson – 9780316417501 – (Little, Brown and Company)
7. The Negotiator (A Hot Romantic Comedy) by Avery Flynn – 9781633759589 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)
8. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)
9. Tom Clancy Oath of Office by Marc Cameron – 9780735215962 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
