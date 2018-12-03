202.5
Home » Entertainment News » Pence wife and daughter…

Pence wife and daughter plan more Marlon Bundo stories

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 8:47 am 12/03/2018 08:47am
Share
FILE - In this July 16, 2016, file photo, Karen Pence, background, and her daughter Charlotte arrive for a welcome home rally in Zionsville, Ind. The wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence plan more stories about the family bunny, Marlon Bundo. The conservative publisher Regnery announced Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, that it had a deal with Karen, and daughter, Charlotte, for two more picture books featuring Marlon. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence plan more stories about the family bunny, Marlon Bundo.

The conservative publisher Regnery announced Monday that it had a deal with Pence’s wife, Karen, and daughter, Charlotte, for two more picture books featuring Marlon. As with the best-selling “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President,” a portion of the authors’ proceeds will be donated to charities fighting human trafficking and supporting art therapy. The two new books are both scheduled for next year.

The first Bundo book inspired a gay-themed spoof by the staff of HBO host John Oliver that sold hundreds of thousands of copies. Even Charlotte Pence said she bought one, noting that Oliver was also donating money to charity, including one seeking to end AIDS.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500