Memoirist who wrote about priest dad wins Thurber prize

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 1:59 pm 12/11/2018 01:59pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who wrote a memoir about having a married Roman Catholic priest for a father has won the country’s top humor writing prize.

Patricia Lockwood, author of “Priestdaddy,” received the Thurber Prize for American Humor last week in Columbus, Ohio.

The Thurber House literary center and museum awards the prize each year. The house is the boyhood home of humorist James Thurber.

Comedian Trevor Noah won last year for “Born a Crime,” his memoir about growing up in South Africa.

This year’s other finalists were: Jenny Allen, author of the essay collection “Would Everybody Please Stop? Reflections on Life and Other Bad Ideas,” and John Hodgman, author of the collection of true stories, “Vacationland.”

