Debby Ryan, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged.

Both Ryan and Dun announced their engagement on social media Saturday. The 30-year-old Dun proposed to the 25-year-old Ryan in a treehouse in New Zealand. Dun posted a photo of himself proposing on one knee before a shocked Ryan. He called her his “dude for life.”

Ryan, star of the Netflix series “Insatiable,” said on Twitter that she said yes. Ryan added she “technically said ‘no way’ twice but I meant yes.”

