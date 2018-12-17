202.5
Chelsea Clinton working on book about endangered animals

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 3:35 pm 12/17/2018 03:35pm
FILE - In this April 21, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Clinton attends Variety's Power of Women: New York Presented by Lifetime in New York. Clinton is collaborating with illustrator Gianna Marino on “Don’t Let Them Disappear,” Penguin Young Readers announced Monday. Scheduled for April 2, the book will celebrate whales, tigers and other animals and provide advice on how to help preserve them. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton’s career as a children’s author continues with a picture book about endangered animals.

Penguin Young Readers announced Monday that the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton is collaborating with illustrator Gianna Marino on “Don’t Let Them Disappear.” Scheduled for April 2, the book will celebrate whales, tigers and other animals and provide advice on how to help preserve them.

Clinton said in a statement that she wanted to help young people learn that some animals are in “desperate need of our attention.” Her previous works include “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World” and “Start Now! You Can Make a Difference.”

