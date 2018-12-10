202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:45 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 12:00 am 12/10/2018 12:00am
Share

Shameik Moore slings webs as 1st biracial Spider-Man in film

‘Modern Family’s’ Sarah Hyland had second kidney transplant

DuVernay, Witherspoon and others join for Time’s Up auction

Meek Mill, Fat Joe attend DJ Khaled’s Miami birthday bash

Man who claimed Howard Hughes inheritance dies in Nevada

Study: Social media surpasses newspapers as news source

Spice Girl Mel B cancels event after severe injury, surgery

‘The Favourite’ leads film nominees for Critics’ Choice

Imagine Dragons to perform during halftime of CFP champ game

Review: Too much Spider-Man? Not in the Spider-Verse

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500