AP Top Entertainment News at 11:55 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 15, 2018 12:00 am 12/15/2018 12:00am
Police visit ‘Saturday Night Live’ star after Instagram post

Toni Braxton is in the holiday spirit with Lifetime movie

1947 best-picture Oscar sells for nearly $500,000 at auction

With blockbuster effects, Peter Jackson brings WWI to life

Putin says rap should be controlled in Russia, not banned

Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest

Top TV moments: ‘Roseanne,’ Oprah’s speech, message funerals

From Trump to #MeToo, publishing made headlines in 2018

2018 Breakthrough: Hannah Gadsby may change stand-up game

2018 Breakthrough: Awkwafina of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Entertainment News
