AP Top Entertainment News at 11:55 p.m. EST

Police visit ‘Saturday Night Live’ star after Instagram post Toni Braxton is in the holiday spirit with Lifetime movie 1947 best-picture Oscar sells for nearly $500,000 at auction With blockbuster effects, Peter Jackson brings WWI…
Police visit ‘Saturday Night Live’ star after Instagram post
Toni Braxton is in the holiday spirit with Lifetime movie
1947 best-picture Oscar sells for nearly $500,000 at auction
With blockbuster effects, Peter Jackson brings WWI to life
Putin says rap should be controlled in Russia, not banned
Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest
Top TV moments: ‘Roseanne,’ Oprah’s speech, message funerals
From Trump to #MeToo, publishing made headlines in 2018
2018 Breakthrough: Hannah Gadsby may change stand-up game
2018 Breakthrough: Awkwafina of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.