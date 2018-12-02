AP Top Entertainment News at 10:59 p.m. EST

Kennedy Center Honors program opens with applause for Bush The Latest: Kennedy Center honors for Cher ‘Ralph’ repeats as No. 1, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ flops in China Ken Berry, star of sitcom ‘F Troop,’ has…
Kennedy Center Honors program opens with applause for Bush
The Latest: Kennedy Center honors for Cher
‘Ralph’ repeats as No. 1, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ flops in China
Ken Berry, star of sitcom ‘F Troop,’ has died at age 85
Neil deGrasse Tyson denies sexual misconduct allegations
The growing pains of being Alessia Cara
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra post wedding on social media
Title bout: author alleges plagiarism, then retracts
Africa wildlife films try to inspire amid poaching scourge
Bono to speak in Chicago on fighting AIDS, poverty in Africa
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.