202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:31 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 12:00 am 12/24/2018 12:00am
Share

Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man

Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz

Bad Bunny surprises fans for Christmas with first album

Review: Laurel and Hardy movie ‘Stan & Ollie’ is a joy

Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday

Debby Ryan, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

Ex-Disney actor charged with 6 counts in underage sex case

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5

‘Aquaman’ outswims ‘Poppins,’ ‘Bumblebee’ with $67.4M debut

Renaissance master: Tintoretto’s 500th spans 2 continents

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500