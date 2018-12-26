AP Top Entertainment News at 9:18 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 12:00 am 12/26/2018 12:00am
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly got married

Robin Thicke surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal

Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic sets new record on Spotify

Bad headlines for Trump also means ratings slump for Hannity

A star-making role for Joanna Kulig in ‘Cold War’

Oliver Hardy was terrifying, inspiring for John C. Reilly

At new Museum of Black Civilizations, a call to come home

Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man

Art historian Sister Wendy Beckett has died. She was 88

Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much

