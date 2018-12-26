AP Top Entertainment News at 9:18 p.m. EST

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly got married Robin Thicke surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic sets new record on Spotify Bad headlines for Trump also means ratings slump for Hannity A star-making…
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly got married
Robin Thicke surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal
Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic sets new record on Spotify
Bad headlines for Trump also means ratings slump for Hannity
A star-making role for Joanna Kulig in ‘Cold War’
Oliver Hardy was terrifying, inspiring for John C. Reilly
At new Museum of Black Civilizations, a call to come home
Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man
Art historian Sister Wendy Beckett has died. She was 88
Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much
