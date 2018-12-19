AP Top Entertainment News at 11:03 p.m. EST

Critique of Thai Miss Universe gown linked to royal insult With ‘Second Act,’ Jennifer Lopez makes her own opportunity Review: ‘Vice’ is exhausting, but Bale’s something to behold Review: ‘Welcome to Marwen’ is a fantastic…
Critique of Thai Miss Universe gown linked to royal insult
With ‘Second Act,’ Jennifer Lopez makes her own opportunity
Review: ‘Vice’ is exhausting, but Bale’s something to behold
Review: ‘Welcome to Marwen’ is a fantastic misstep
Rapper Juelz Santana sentenced to prison for gun in airport
Pusha T on winning in 2018, Grammy nom, Drake and Kanye West
Review: In ‘Cold War,’ a love exiled by communism
Banksy’s new artwork in Wales: A comment on air pollution?
New curated news site hopes to break partisan fever
Will Harvey Weinstein charges stick? Judge to rule
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.