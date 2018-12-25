AP Top Entertainment News at 5:22 p.m. EST

Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much Queen Elizabeth II riffs on wisdom, family’s busy year Heidi Klum gets engaged to…
Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man
Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much
Queen Elizabeth II riffs on wisdom, family’s busy year
Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz
Chicano author, illustrator collaborate on animal adventure
Bad Bunny surprises fans for Christmas with first album
Review: Laurel and Hardy movie ‘Stan & Ollie’ is a joy
Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday
Debby Ryan, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged
Ex-Disney actor charged with 6 counts in underage sex case
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.