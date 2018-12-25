AP Top Entertainment News at 5:22 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press December 25, 2018 12:00 am 12/25/2018 12:00am
Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man

Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much

Queen Elizabeth II riffs on wisdom, family’s busy year

Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz

Chicano author, illustrator collaborate on animal adventure

Bad Bunny surprises fans for Christmas with first album

Review: Laurel and Hardy movie ‘Stan & Ollie’ is a joy

Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday

Debby Ryan, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

Ex-Disney actor charged with 6 counts in underage sex case

