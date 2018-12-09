AP Top Entertainment News at 9:21 p.m. EST

LA Film Critics name ‘Roma’ best film of the year Cardi B, Pharrell, Kanye draw crowds during Art Basel Miami ‘Ralph’ tops box office again, ‘Aquaman’ is a hit in China Rise up: Female voices…
LA Film Critics name ‘Roma’ best film of the year
Cardi B, Pharrell, Kanye draw crowds during Art Basel Miami
‘Ralph’ tops box office again, ‘Aquaman’ is a hit in China
Rise up: Female voices take center stage at Grammys
Author Jon Krakauer sues over adaptation of ‘Into the Wild’
Concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, over 50 hurt
With Kevin Hart’s downfall, hosting the Oscars got harder
APNewsBreak: Sunday night games an hour earlier in 2019
Items belonging to Sinatra make $9M hit at Sotheby’s auction
Lamar leads Grammy noms, where women make a comeback
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.