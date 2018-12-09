202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:21 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 9, 2018 12:00 am 12/09/2018 12:00am
Share

LA Film Critics name ‘Roma’ best film of the year

Cardi B, Pharrell, Kanye draw crowds during Art Basel Miami

‘Ralph’ tops box office again, ‘Aquaman’ is a hit in China

Rise up: Female voices take center stage at Grammys

Author Jon Krakauer sues over adaptation of ‘Into the Wild’

Concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, over 50 hurt

With Kevin Hart’s downfall, hosting the Oscars got harder

APNewsBreak: Sunday night games an hour earlier in 2019

Items belonging to Sinatra make $9M hit at Sotheby’s auction

Lamar leads Grammy noms, where women make a comeback

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500