202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:23 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 12:00 am 12/21/2018 12:00am
Share

Raf Simons leaves Calvin Klein over creative differences

Felicity Jones strives to do justice to Ginsburg in film

For Saoirse Ronan, ‘Queen of Scots’ role gave room to grow

Netflix named The Associated Press’ Entertainer of the Year

Audrey Geisel, widow and promoter of Dr. Seuss, dies at 97

Review: Nicole Kidman as a hardened LA cop in ‘Destroyer’

Symphonic touches give new spin to old Carpenters records

AP-NORC Poll: Christmas carols favored over Billboard hits

Barack Obama appears on Miranda’s latest ‘Hamilton’ song

Hold up, Beyonce did not release new music

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500