AP Top Entertainment News at 6:47 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 12:00 am 12/12/2018 12:00am
5 charged with running massive movie piracy ring

Review: Spit spot! Blunt’s a practically perfect Poppins

Emily Blunt on the ‘daunting’ task of playing Mary Poppins

Review: In ‘The Mule,’ Clint reflects on a life on the road

AP names “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” its top TV show of 2018

‘A Star Is Born’ tops SAG Awards nominations, snubs abound

Breakthrough Entertainer: ‘Insecure’ star Natasha Rothwell

2018 Breakthrough Entertainer: Country singer Kane Brown

Review: LP, diminutive singer with big voice, lays it out

Beyonce! Hillary! India revels in a very big wedding

Entertainment News
