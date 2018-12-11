AP Top Entertainment News at 11:58 p.m. EST

Celebrities flock to Indian business scions’ lavish wedding 2018 Breakthrough: Henry Golding of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Film Review: Jason Momoa swims but ‘Aquaman’ sinks 2018 Breakthrough: John David Washington, ‘Black KkKlansman’ AP names Nicky Jam…

Celebrities flock to Indian business scions’ lavish wedding

2018 Breakthrough: Henry Golding of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Film Review: Jason Momoa swims but ‘Aquaman’ sinks

2018 Breakthrough: John David Washington, ‘Black KkKlansman’

AP names Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s ‘X’ its top song of 2018

AP names its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2018

Review: ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ is lyrical and lovely

AP’s top 2018 albums: Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, J Cole

Michelle Obama surprises Detroit students at Motown Museum

With new board in place, CBS to decide Moonves’ exit pay

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.