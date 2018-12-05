AP Top Entertainment News at 8:55 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 12:00 am 12/05/2018 12:00am
Rapper sues makers of video game Fortnite over dance moves

Met orchestra onstage for bows behind Nezet-Seguin

Julia Roberts finds life (and her roles) get better with age

Sea reefs and sunsets: Living Coral is color of the year

Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to host Golden Globe ceremony

Viola Davis says ‘stop taming us’ at Hollywood event

R. Kelly documentary screening evacuated over phone threats

Cardi B ‘no longer together’ with Offset

Princeton group cuts ‘Mermaid’ song over ‘toxic masculinity’

Bruce Springsteen: No tour with E Street band in 2019

Entertainment News
