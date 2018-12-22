202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 2:41 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 22, 2018 12:00 am 12/22/2018 12:00am
Share

Man accused of plotting to kidnap Letterman’s son is freed

Raf Simons out at Calvin Klein after 2 high-profile years

Felicity Jones strives to do justice to Ginsburg in film

For Saoirse Ronan, ‘Queen of Scots’ role gave room to grow

El Gordo fever: Spain enthralled by annual Christmas lottery

Netflix named The Associated Press’ Entertainer of the Year

Audrey Geisel, widow and promoter of Dr. Seuss, dies at 97

Review: Nicole Kidman as a hardened LA cop in ‘Destroyer’

Symphonic touches give new spin to old Carpenters records

AP-NORC Poll: Christmas carols favored over Billboard hits

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500