AP Top Entertainment News at 6:09 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 8, 2018 12:00 am 12/08/2018 12:00am
Rise up: Female voices take center stage at Grammys

Concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, over 50 hurt

Author Jon Krakauer sues over adaptation of ‘Into the Wild’

With Kevin Hart’s downfall, hosting the Oscars got harder

Items belonging to Sinatra make $9M hit at Sotheby’s auction

Lamar leads Grammy noms, where women make a comeback

Thank U, Next: Grammy snubs and other interesting facts

Turkey displays ancient mosaics returned from US

Kevin Hart quits as Oscars host over his anti-gay tweets

Kanye West surprises crowd honoring late rapper XXXTentacion

Entertainment News
