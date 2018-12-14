AP Top Entertainment News at 10:15 p.m. EST 12/14/2018 12:00am By The Associated Press Share

1947 best-picture Oscar sells for nearly $500,000 at auction With blockbuster effects, Peter Jackson brings WWI to life Top TV moments: ‘Roseanne,’ Oprah’s speech, message funerals From Trump to #MeToo, publishing made headlines in 2018…