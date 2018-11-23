WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended November 11th. FICTION 1. “The Meltdown (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 13)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books) 2. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam) 3. “Long Road to Mercy…

Best-Selling Books Week Ended November 11th.

FICTION

1. “The Meltdown (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 13)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam)

3. “Long Road to Mercy (Atlee Pine)” by David Baldaaci (Grand Central)

4. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-the Original Screenplay” by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

5. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child (Delacorte Press)

7. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

9. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

10. “Dark Sacred Nights” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

3. “It’s Not Supposed to Be this Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Whose Boat is This Boat?” by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. “About My Mother” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront Books)

7. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Killing the SS” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

9. “Michelle Obama” by Antonia Felix (Sterling)

10. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Look Alive Twenty-Five (Stephanie Plum)” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam)

2. “Long Road to Mercy (Atlee Pine)” by David Baldaaci (Grand Central)

3. “Past Tense : A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child (Transworld Digital)

4. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

6. “Dark Sacred Nights” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

7. “Chasing Shadows (First Wives 3)” by Catherine Bybee (Montlake Romance)

8. “It started One Christmas” by Susan Mallery (HQN Books)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam)

10. “Pain (Curse of the Gods 6)” by Jane Washington (Jane Washington)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. “About My Mother” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront Books)

4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be this Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Endurance” by Alfred Lansing (Basic Books)

7. “This Is Marketing” by Seth Godin (Portfolio)

8. “The Generals” by Winston Groom (National Geographic)

9. “Let It Go” by Peter Walsh (Rodale Press)

10. “The Complete Guide to Fasting” by Jason Fung with Jimmy Moore (Jason Fung)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

