Upcoming Merkel book includes extensive interviews with her

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 8:06 am 11/13/2018 08:06am
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, attends a press conference after a party's board meeting in Berlin, Germany. An upcoming biography of Merkel will draw upon extensive interviews with the German chancellor and with those who know her. Kati Marton’s “A Pastor’s Daughter” is scheduled for 2020, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming biography of Angela Merkel will draw upon extensive interviews with the German chancellor and with those who know her.

Kati Marton’s “A Pastor’s Daughter” is scheduled for 2020, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. Marton herself has a long background in Germany, as a correspondent with ABC News and as the wife of a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Holbrooke, who died in 2010. Last year, she wrote a profile of Merkel for Vogue magazine. Marton’s previous books include “The Great Escape: Nine Jews Who Fled Hitler and Changed the World” and “True Believer: Stalin’s Last American Spy.”

Merkel has been German chancellor since 2005. She announced recently that she will seek neither re-election as chancellor nor as chair of her own party, the Christian Democratic Union.

