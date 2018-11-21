The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending November 18, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown) 2. Long…

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

2. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538761557 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Past Tense by Lee Child – 9780399593529 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Look Alive Twenty-Five by Janet Evanovich – 9780399179235 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty – 9781250069849 – (Flatiron Books)

7. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly – 9780316486675 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo – 9780735212770 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

