The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending November 11, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Past Tense by Lee Child – 9780399593529 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty – 9781250069849 – (Flatiron Books)

4. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly – 9780316486675 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

6. The Woods by Harlan Coben – 9781101128671 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728536 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

10. Elevation by Stephen King – 9781982102333 – (Scribner)

