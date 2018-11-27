202.5
Home » Entertainment News » 'The Hate U Give'…

‘The Hate U Give’ author votes in Mississippi Senate race

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 6:16 pm 11/27/2018 06:16pm
Share

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — The author of the young adult novel “The Hate U Give” says a remark by a Republican candidate in the Mississippi senate race reveals the state still has a long way to go when it comes to race issues.

Angie Thomas was voting in Tuesday’s election.

She voted for Democrat Mike Espy, who’s facing Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Earlier in the campaign, Hyde-Smith praised a supporter by saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

The state has a history of racially motivated lynchings, and the comment angered many in the black community.

Thomas says the remark shows that “Mississippi still has a long way to go.”

Thomas’ book details the killing of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer. A movie based on the novel was released this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500