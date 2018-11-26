Here’s what Events D.C. is contributing to D.C.’s Overwatch esports team

When serial entrepreneur Mark Ein said he was launching an esports team to join the Overwatch League, we were told Events D.C., the city’s conventions and sports authority, was coming on as an “anchor sponsor.” …

We’re now getting a closer look at what that means. Events D.C. is sponsoring the team, which is part of Ein’s new Washington Esports Ventures company and has yet to be named, to the tune of $750,000 in fiscal 2019 — a year in which the team will not actually play any of its matches in the District.

The team will play in Burbank, California, in fiscal 2019 and then begin playing and hosting tournaments in the District in 2020, according to a presentation made at the Nov. 8 Events D.C. board meeting. The board approved a resolution establishing the base year sponsorship amount with four additional one-year options.

When Washington Esports Ventures initially approached Events D.C., the board determined the sponsorship package was too large for the agency, but…