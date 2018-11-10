AP Top Entertainment News at 8:08 p.m. EST

Homeowners – famous and not – await word of wildfire’s toll Trump says 7 to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom Documentary to feature school backed by LeBron James New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree…
Homeowners – famous and not – await word of wildfire’s toll
Trump says 7 to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Documentary to feature school backed by LeBron James
New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up
Hear the one about Trump? You’ve probably heard a lot
Actor Viggo Mortensen apologizes for using racial slur
Trump insults reporters, claims Acosta video wasn’t altered
Michelle Obama had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive girls
Adriana Lima thanks crowd at final Victoria’s Secret show
Spice Girls add 5 shows as ticket demand skyrockets
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.