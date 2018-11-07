Bryan Cranston confirms ‘Breaking Bad’ movie in development ‘The Challenge’ star Johnny ‘Bananas’ morphs into a TV host Review: This new ‘Grinch’ film will only make you flinch APNewsBreak: Elliott, Hynde and Gill up for…
Bryan Cranston confirms ‘Breaking Bad’ movie in development
‘The Challenge’ star Johnny ‘Bananas’ morphs into a TV host
Review: This new ‘Grinch’ film will only make you flinch
APNewsBreak: Elliott, Hynde and Gill up for Songwriters Hall
Call her a dame: Emma Thompson gets top British award
Review: Gary Hart biopic a great look at a political moment
Doing it H.E.R. way: singer rises as focus remains on music
Midterm coverage was a roller-coaster ride of dips and dives
Review: Claire Foy trades Elizabeth for Lisbeth
Review: ‘Black Velvet’ is Charles Bradley’s last, moving set
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.