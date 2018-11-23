202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 5:49 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 23, 2018 12:00 am 11/23/2018 12:00am
Share

Despite wind, balloons fly at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

Popular Russian rapper sentenced to 12 days after gig ban

France asks: Should ex-colonizers give back African art?

‘Spider-Man’ actor tries Thanksgiving pumpkin for first time

APNewsBreak: Obama’s book sells 1.4 million copies in a week

Tyler Hilton of ‘One Tree Hill’ balances music and acting

Coens stake their claim to the Western in ‘Buster Scruggs’

Netflix docu-series ‘Dogs’ lovingly serves up the human bond

Will he go? Trump dangles he might attend 2019 press dinner

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500